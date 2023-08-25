The police in Niger have cleared the air regarding if the governor or bandits is in charge of the northern state

The state's police command spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, dismissed the claims that Dogo Geide, a bandit leader is the governor of Niger state

Abiodun however maintained that the security teams and the state government are working hard to tackle the rising security challenges at hand

The Niger State Police Command has reacted to a recent development threatening Governor Mohammed Umar Bago's supreme powers in the state.

Niger police debunked reports that the bandit leader has taken over from Governor Umar Bago. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The spokesman for the command, Wasiu Abiodun, in a statement on Friday, August 25, disclosed that no bandit is a “governor” in the state.

The police made this assertion while reacting to the media reports claiming that a bandit leader, Dogo Geide, had announced himself to be the governor of Niger state.

Reacting further, Abiodun noted that such utterance only existed in the imagination of the author.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The command wishes to state categorically with all sense of responsibility that such publication is false in its entirety, and it only exists in the figment of the imagination of the author.

“The joint security teams in the state in collaboration with the State Government are working assiduously to address the security challenges at hand, while tactical teams are placed at strategic locations within the volatile areas for security coverage,” Abiodun stated.

Pain as Nigeria military buries 22 officers killed in Niger state

It was a scene of uncontrollable tears and pain as family members and friends gathered at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja to bury some Nigerian military personnel who died in combat in Niger State.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) earlier announced that no fewer than 36 officers were killed in battle, including an air mission, on August 14.

Some deceased officers had already been buried by their families.

Nigerians pay touching tributes to slain major

Bandits recently ambushed and killed many soldiers along the Zungeru-Tegina Road in Niger state, including Major Segun Oni, a top military officer.

Major General Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, disclosed on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that 36 officers were killed.

He added that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter on a mission to evacuate the deceased and wounded troops crashed at Chukuba in Shiroro local government area (LGA) of Niger.

Source: Legit.ng