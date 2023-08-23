Eight corps members and a diver have been kidnapped by gunmen in Zamfara state on their way to NYSC camp

The abducted corps members from Akwa Ibom state were reportedly on their way to Sokoto NYSC camp

The kidnap incident happened same period the NYSC reopened its camp in Maiduguri, Borno state after 13 years

Zamfara state - Gunmen have kidnapped eight National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members from an Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus in Zamfara State.

The kidnapped corps members were on their way to Sokoto State for the compulsory one-year national service.

Boko Haram: 8 corps members kidnapped in Zamfara Photo Credit:@HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

According to Leadership, the bus was conveying 11 corps members and the driver from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The kidnap incident happened same period after the NYSC reopened its Orientation Camp in Maiduguri, Borno state on Tuesday 22 August 2023 after 13 years due to Boko Haram attacks.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Nigerian Army made this known in a statement shared on its Twitter page @HQNigerianArmy.

A senior official of AKTC, who confirmed the kidnap incident said three of the corps members escaped while eight were abducted alongside the driver.

“They left here (Uyo) on Friday, and slept over in Abuja. It was when they were proceeding to Sokoto that they were kidnapped. The corps members were offloaded (from the bus) and taken into the bush. The police have recovered the bus.”

Facebook users, however, have identified two of the abducted corps members

One Malachy Blessed identified one of the abductees as Emmanuel Esudue, whose phone number had been unreachable since Thursday.

Esudue is a graduate of Agricultural and Environmental Engineering, at Akwa Ibom State University.

Another Facebook user, Edidiong Richard, disclosed that the kidnappers had contacted the parents of one of the abducted corps members, Betty Udofia, demanding N4m ransom.

Gunmen kidnap corps member in Enugu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that unknown gunmen on Saturday, January 21, kidnapped at least six persons including a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member at Ikem community in the Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state.

The local government was recently attacked by suspected Fulani militia at Eha-Amufu.

Ex-corp member kidnapped by bandit regains freedom

An ex-member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Adenike has been freed by notorious bandits who attacked the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate on Tuesday, December 6, and kidnapped her alongside six others.

It was gathered that Adenike’s parents had paid an unnamed amount of ransom before releasing her on Sunday, December 11.

Earlier reports have it that the abductors requested the sum of N100 million for her release but it is not certain if Adenike’s parents were able to match the ransom before her release.

Source: Legit.ng