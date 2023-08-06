The NYSC has opened up on the alleged plan to mobilise corps members for war against the military junta in Niger

FCT, Abuja - The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has opened up on the alleged plan to mobilise corps members for military action against the military junta in Niger.

The NYSC director of press and public relations, Eddy Megwa, in a statement on Saturday, August 5, said the service did not have such a move in plans, PM News reported.

NYSC clarifies comments on mobilising corps members for war

Megwa's statement was a reaction to the claim in a viral video that the NYSC was planning to mobilise corps members in the purported military action against the Republic of Niger.

His statement reads in part:

“Management wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in the story fabricated by the purveyor, a skit and content creator."

The statement further urged corps members and prospective corps members, parents, and the general public to disregard the report, adding that the video is a crime in its entirety.

He then warned content and skit makers against spreading information that would threaten the peace of the country.

Why NYSC may mobilise corps members for war

In the past, the DG of the NYSC in an interview on Channels said corps members can be mobilised for war if the need arises, adding that they have been groomed for such during their three month's stay in office.

The video resurface on social media following the ultimatum giving to the military junta in Niger Republic by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

The military junta in Niger overthrown the democratic government in the country and subsequently detained the elected president of Niger.

Source: Legit.ng