One of the schoolgirls who escaped Boko Haram abduction has found love in the arms of a man in the US

Identified simply as Joy Bishara, the Chibok girl got engaged recently to her soulmate in the United States

This happened two years after Bishara obtained a degree in social work at the Southeastern University in the US

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Joy Bishara, one of the rescued schoolgirls who escaped after Boko Haram invaded the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, has found love.

As reported by Daily Trust, Bishara recently got engaged in the United States of America.

Joy Bishara recently got engaged to her lover in the US. Photo credit: @Journalist_Mind

Source: Twitter

Chibok schoolgirl finds love in the US

Legit.ng understands that Bishara and her cousin, Lydia Pogu, who were among those who escaped the attack that caught global attention, relocated to the US and were in the care of Emmanuel Ogebe, a US-based human rights lawyer, before the federal government took over, Premium Times reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She graduated from Southeastern University, where she obtained a degree in social work in 2021.

Nigerian Chibok School kidnapping survivor Bishara and her cousin Lydia graduated from Southeastern University in the United States. Photo credit: @EngrIbinabo

Source: Twitter

100 Chibok school girls are still missing

It would be recalled that a total of 276 female students aged 16 to 18 were kidnapped by the terrorist group from the Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, in Borno state, Nigeria.

57 of the schoolgirls escaped immediately following the incident by jumping from the trucks on which they were being transported.

Some others were rescued by the Nigerian Armed Forces, but over 100 are still missing.

Troops rescue 216 civilians kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, DHQ reveals

Legit.ng also reported that many terrorists have been killed by Nigerian troops operating in the North East and North West of the country. Also, within two weeks, the troops arrested 73 terrorist logistics suppliers including one female and four terrorist informants.

About 60 adult male terrorists', 176 adult females, and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

The terrorists numbering five, according to the Military High Command, were gunned down following intelligence report that they laid ambush along Bula Yobe-Darel Jamel in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Troops rescue more Chibok girls, arrest foreign terrorist informant in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai arrested a terrorist informant in the Asokoro area of the FCT, Abuja.

The army authority also revealed that a foreign terrorist logistics supplier and arms dealer identified as Abatcha Bukar and 13 other terrorists were also arrested in Borno.

The update was given by the director of media operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, while briefing journalists on the armed forces' activities between August 25 and September 8.

Source: Legit.ng