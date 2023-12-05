Carllie Molleek Taggett, who claimed to have been legally married to Jim Iyke, shared a new update on her plans to divorce the Nollywood actor

Taggett, who claimed Jim abandoned her, shared how she found out the Nollywood star had welcomed two sons with other women

She further said she would be compelled to release their marriage records to the public if the actor failed to show commitment to their divorce process

Carllie Molleek Taggett, a US citizen who claimed to have been “legally married” to James Ikechukwu Esomugha, a Nigerian actor popularly known as Jim Iyke, said she would not relent in her resolve to seek divorce from him.

Taggett said she is still committed to seeking the actor's audience to fulfil his divorce rites amicably in accordance with United States law.

Carllie Molleek Taggett claims she got married to Jim Iyke in 2017. Credit: @jim.iyke

LEGIT.ng recalls that the lady claimed she exchanged a nuptial vow with the popular actor in 2017 after they met in Norcross, Georgia, in the US in 2016.

In a conversation, she told this publication that the union legally took effect on January 30, 2017, at Dekalb County after a marriage certificate was issued as validation by the appropriate authority.

Taggett cites abandonment from Jim

However, the 29-year-old medical student and entrepreneur born in Birmingham, Alabama, is determined to get a divorce to end a perennial lockdown from a failing marriage — citing abandonment from the actor.

"Jim and I had plans to start a family but he was never around. In February 2018 he went to Paris, France to welcome a son with an unidentified African woman living in France. I didn’t find out until March of 2019 via social media.

"It left me devastated, but he reassured me he wanted to continue our marriage and was forgiven. In August 2021 I found out another son was born outside of marriage by an unidentified African woman in Africa. I was wounded by the news and asked for a divorce. Jim has abandoned me ever since,” she said.

I have public records, footage of our marriage

Taggett said records of her marriage with the actor are still in Courthouse in Georgia, and she would be compelled to release them to the public if the actor failed to show commitment to the divorce process, OhafiaTV reports.

The lady alleged that Jim is only concerned about his “image, career, and money”, adding that the actor “keeps quiet to distract from the truth.”

“Jim goes about his life not caring about me his wife or the single mothers of his children. Only concerned with his image, career, and money. He threatened me and tried to frame me by saying he had a criminal investigation against me.

“He lied to everyone, saying he wasn’t married to me when public records and video footage were available at Dekalb County Courthouse in Decatur, Georgia,” she said.

Target said she would proceed with a court action in the states and also employ every possible means to seek out the eloping actor, even if it means coming down to Nigeria to seek Jim’s audience so that both can part ways amicably.

