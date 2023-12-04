The Asokoro area in the FCT is no longer peaceful as criminal activities become the order of the day

Gunmen recently abducted two landlords and are making a huge demand as ransom, but the vigilantes in the area are working closely with the police to ensure the safe rescue of the victims

However, residents have expressed deep concern over the audacious operation, questioning the safety of their community

FCT, Abuja - Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped two landlords in the Asokoro extension area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Punch reported that the gunmen attacked on Sunday, December 3, and are demanding N20 million as ransom for the release of the victims.

How gunmen kidnapped the landlords

Legit.ng understands that the armed men pointed a gun at one of the landlords in the area whom they used to gain access to the second victim, also a landlord.

A resident of the area identified simply as James disclosed that the other victim was making his way into his house when he was whisked away by the armed men, The Guardian reported.

A source who pleaded anonymity also revealed that the kidnappers had reached out to the families and demanded N20 million.

FCT police yet to react

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the FCT police, Josephine Adeh, is yet to react to the development.

However, the Asokoro commander of the vigilante group of Nigeria, Mohammed Seidu, confirmed the sad incident and hinted that an effort was ongoing with the police to rescue the victims.

