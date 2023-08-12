Agitation against ECOWAS's planned military intervention of the Republic of Niger has heightened, and Kano State has joined the train

On Saturday, August 12, hundreds of Kano residents trooped out in their numbers to protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's led ECOWAS

The protesters were seen with flags of Niger, Niger and France chanting anti-war songs in a demonstration against the planned military intervention

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Kano, Kano - Emerging reports have confirmed an ongoing protest in Kano State against the planned military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

According to Daily Trust, this is on the heels of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) decision to deploy its standby military forces in Niger.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other heads of state in ECOWAS are under pressure over the coup in Niger. Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

In a sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, August 12, hundreds of protesters flooded Kano's streets, wielding the Nigerian, Nigerian and French flags in solidarity against the planned military invasion.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The protesters were heard chanting:

“Nigeriens are our brothers, Nigeriens are also our family.

“Niger is ours, we don’t want war, war against Niger is injustice, a plot by the western forces.”

This followed an intense call from different quarters, especially Northerners who believe that Nigeriens are neighbours with whom they share things in common.

Reactions trail Kano protest against military intervention in Niger

Meanwhile, many reactions followed the protest in Kano, with many supporting the protesters in solidarity against ECOWAS's planned military intervention in the Republic of Niger.

Former lawmaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said:

"The umbrage favoring Niger does not astonish me, given the consanguinity of many Northern Nigerians and Nigeriens. Nevertheless, embarking upon a conflict with Niger is a preposterous stride that portends an unfavorable denouement."

Osereme Christen Omofoma, the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate For Edo Central Senatorial District, said:

"No responsibility government would fight a proxy war because somebody somewhere is pressuring you to fight. Wisdom is profitable to direct. Over 80% of Nigerians have rejected the war, on whose interest and benefits does he want to fight the war."

@anuforo said:

"Let Nigeria step into Niger Republic and receive wotowoto…The Russian Wagner Group are waiting for Nigeria and ECOWAS to release the first shot and the rest will be history…APC government should stop humiliating us.

"Tinubu has enormous responsibilities back home, the youth unemployment, the low rate of Naira, flawed election, insurgency, and what have you…This current government has no shame at all."

Senator Ndume opposes military invasion of Niger at ECOWAS Parliament, issues strong warning

Similarly, Senator Ali Ndume of Nigeria has kicked against military intervention in Niger at the ongoing extraordinary plenary session of the ECOWAS parliament on Saturday, August 12.

He stated that the Nigerian Senate has vehemently kicked against and would not go to war with the Republic of Niger.

Contrastingly, some parliamentarians held a more separate view noting that military intervention was necessary to serve as a deterrent and precedence to other countries.

Source: Legit.ng