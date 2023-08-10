ECOWAS on Thursday, August 10, placed defence chiefs in member states on standby for potential military action in the Niger Republic

The decision was made at an extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS leaders held in Abuja, Nigeria, on Thursday

The ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF), is headquartered in Nigeria and Senegal and has a command element of 300 troops, and it can be deployed within 7 to 10 days of a crisis

Nigeria - A top Nigerian lawyer has faulted the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recent move against the military junta in Niger Republic.

Lawyer says military force in Niger is unconstitutional, gives reason

According to Barrister Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong, the order of standby force to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic by ECOWAS is a 'terrible decision.'

A Nigerian lawyer has said that the ECOWAS deployment of soldiers in Niger against coup plotters is a terrible decision. Photo credit: @officialABAT, Général Abdourahmane Tchiani

Source: Twitter

In a post shared via Twitter, the legal luminary noted that "ECOWAS military force" against Niger coup leaders is unconstitutional, considering the senate's resolution against the involvement of Nigeria's military.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Effiong tweeted:

"The deployment of ECOWAS Standby Force to “restore constitutional order” in Niger is a terrible decision. Since the Nigerian Senate has passed a resolution against the involvement of our military in Niger, it will be unconstitutional for our Armed Forces to participate in it."

Nigerians react

Nigerians reacted to the lawyer's position via Twitter. Legit.ng captured some of their opinions via the comment section.

@Dike1Dike tweeted:

"Counsel, kindly reconfirm if the Senate passed a resolution like you quoted with evidence. Warm regards."

@MikaelCBernard tweeted:

"I believe that Tinubu only needs the senate to ratify a war between Nigeria and Niger.

"In this situation, it is the ecowas standby force, which has been ratified by senate that is being deployed."

@OkechukwuMatty tweeted:

"An legitimate entity will do things legitimately."

@OluwaEazy_ tweeted:

"It is ECOWAS, not Nigeria. What you should have questioned is if Nigeria's army will be involved."

ECOWAS orders standby force against Niger Republic plotters

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray. “Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

Niger Coup: Sultan of Sokoto rejects ECOWAS sanctions, military intervention, sends words to Tinubu

The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has revealed its position regarding the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

On Wednesday, August 9, NSCIA's deputy secretary-general, Salisu Shehu, said the council has opposed the sanctions imposed on Niger by ECOWAS following the Wednesday, July 26 coup in the West African country.

Source: Legit.ng