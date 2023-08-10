The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered its Chief of Defence Staff to activate a standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger Republic following the recent military coup that took over power from ousted president Mohamed Bazoum,

This was disclosed in a resolution on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja on Thursday, August 10, Vanguard reported.

The resolution was read by the President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray.

“Direct the committee of the Chief of Defence Staff to activate the ECOWAS standby force with all its elements immediately.

“Order the deployment of the ECOWAS stand-by force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Underscore its continued commitment to the restoration of constitutional order through peaceful means,” it partly reads.

Touray urged African Union, partner countries and institutions to support ECOWAS' resolution on the Niger coup.

According to Touray, the Niger Republic coup leaders have rejected all efforts made by ECOWAS for dialogue.

He added that the coup leaders have also refused to release ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and his family members from detention.

