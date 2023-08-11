The governors of the five southeast states have said Biafra agitators are not behind the insecurity in the region

The southeast governors said the perpetrators and sponsors of the insecurity in Igboland are criminals

The governors said the criminals and their sponsors should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land

Enugu - Enugu state - The five Southeast governors have revealed those behind insecurity in Igboland.

The Igbo governors said those behind insecurity in the southeast are criminals and not Biafra agitators, Premium Times reported.

They made this known after their closed-door meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Thursday, August 10.

The chairperson of the Southeast Governors Forum, Hope Uzodinma of Imo state, said the Southeast governors have “firmly resolved to fight insecurity decisively” in the region both individually and collectively.

‘Those behind insecurity in Igboland are criminals, not Biafra agitators’

Uzodinma stated this while reading the communique issued at the end of the meeting

“We wish to state categorically that the perpetrators of the insecurity in the region and their sponsors are criminals and should not be seen as legitimate (Biafra) agitators.

“Therefore, upon arrest, they (the perpetrators) should be dealt with in accordance with the laws of the land”

Plan to hold security and economic summit

The governors also announced that they had resolved to hold a security and economic summit on a date that will be communicated soon.

They commended the security agencies for their cooperation so far in the fight against insecurity in the region and urged them not to relent at this time.

Southeast governors in attendance at the security meeting

Those in attendance at the meeting were Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State, Alex Otti of Abia State and Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

Others are Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Charles Soludo, of Anambra State counterpart.

