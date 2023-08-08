Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has reacted to the refusal of Simon Ekpa, to end sit-at-order home in South-East

Abaribe said Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu is making a profit from the sit-at-home order in the region

The federal lawmaker disclosed that leaders from the south-east will engage the federal government and come up with a solution

The lawmaker representing Abia South, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has revealed why Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, does not want to stop the sit-at-home order in the South-East region of the country.

Abaribe said the sit-at-home order has become a money-making scheme for Ekpa and his cohorts, TheCable reported.

Abaribe says sit-at-home has become a money-making scheme for Simon Ekpa Photo Credits: Senator Eny Abaribe/Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka

Source: Facebook

The Senator stated this during an interview with Channels Television.

Simon Ekpa profits from sit-at-home order

Abaribe said even with the hand-written message from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ekpa has refused to reverse the sit-at-home order because they are making profits from it.

“Last week, there was a hand-written message from him (Kanu).

“Of course, the man who is profiting from it, who is far away in Finland, denounced it and put more conditions saying they will never stop it until we (south-east leaders) see him in Finland.

“We can now see that because they profit from this, they are not going to stop it because it has become a money-making venture.

“We have seen adverts on the internet asking people to contribute money for the liberation of Biafra.

Southeast leaders will engage the federal government over sit-at-home order

Abaribe added the south-east leader will reach out to the federal government on how to come up with a solution

“Now, what do we do? We have to engage the government because there are also some subsisting issues on the ground.

“The court had granted him his freedom and the government applied to the same appeal court for stay of execution and appeal to the supreme court. The supreme court has not taken any decision.

“Part of the resolution is that we are going to engage everyone.

“We are going to engage the government at the same time on how we can make a solution that is favourable to all.”

Source: Legit.ng