IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has declared an end to all sit-at-home orders in the South-East region of the country

Kanu ordered Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa to put an end to it and make a public announcement to that effect

The detained IPOB leader made this known in a handwritten letter dated Monday, July 24, 2023,

Enugu state - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has ordered Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa to put an end to all the sit-at-home orders in the South-East.

Kanu warned Ekpa “to make a public announcement to the effect that he (Ekpa) is in receipt of a direct order from him (Kanu) to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment” The Punch reported.

He gave the order in a handwritten letter authorised to his special counsel, Aloy Ejimakor, and read it to newsmen during a world press conference held in Enugu on Friday, July 28.

He added that anyone found engaging in any sit-at-home is no longer his disciple.

Kanu noted that he despises any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on people.

He further stated that IPOB is to liberate our people not to enslave them.

The written declaration dated July 24, 2023, partially read:

“Simon, this is a direct order from me. I hereby instruct you to desist from calling for any sit-at-home henceforth. Equally, refrain from antagonising governors or persons in political positions because you are not in a position to know what they are doing on my behalf. I am ordering you to make a public announcement to the effect that you are in receipt of a direct order from me to cancel any pending sit-at-home in place at the moment.

“I embarked on this movement to liberate our people not to enslave them. I despise and will despise any person or entity that wishes to inflict unnecessary hardship on our people. I have authorised Alloy to issue a press statement if you fail to make this announcement on your platform.

