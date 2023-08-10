All the governors of the southeastern region of Nigeria converged in Enugu State on Thursday, August 10, for an emergency meeting

The meeting is the first between all the five southeast governors since power changed hands on Monday, April 29

The meeting is expected to hold crunch talks and deliberations on how to combat the excesses of IPOB and its sit-at-home directive

Enugu, State House - The five southeast governors have converged at the Enugu State government house for an emergency meeting amid threats of insecurity posed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other notorious anti-government and anti-Nigeria factions.

The Thursday, August 10 meeting had the attendance of the host Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State), Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo State), Governor Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Governor Alex Otti (Abia State), and Governor Soludo (Anambra State).

The meeting would be the first of its kind since the inauguration of new governors on Monday, May 29.

According to sources, the meeting is expected to deliberate on solutions and a blueprint of how to combat and clamp down on the region's security challenges.

Similarly, the meeting would also hold talks on ending the IPOB sit-at-home directive that has been ravaging the economic activities of the southeast region.

The sit-at-home directives have been on since the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari arrested and detained the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for allegations bordering on treason and disruption of national unity.

Kanu has been in the Department of State Security (DSS) custody since June 2021. He has been denied bail severally despite numerous attempts despite a recent ruling for his release.

