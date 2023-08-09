President Tinubu has asked the CBN to slam financial penalties on Niger for missing the deadline to return to democracy

Anyone connected to the junta will be affected by the sanction

The decision was jointly reached by the ECOWAS and not just Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to apply additional financial penalties on the Niger Republic in response to the deadline set by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for the reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum.

Additionally, Tinubu instructed the CBN to apply these sanctions to senior Niger government officials who disregarded the ECOWAS demand.

Recall that roughly two weeks ago, senior military officers in the nation overthrew and jailed Bazoum, much to the displeasure of ECOWAS leaders who had warned to take probable military action against the coupists if democratic administration was not restored.

Legit.ng reported that the US sent issued a serious warning to the coup plotters in Niger Republic, noting that America may be pushed into using the military if the coup plotters don’t return to democratic government.

Meanwhile, the recent punishment by Nigeria, which is currently in charge of the Authority of ECOWAS presidents of state and government, was declared by Tinubu's spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale.

Sanctions follows the lapse of ultimatum

He stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered an additional round of financial sanctions through the CBN on entities and people connected to or involved with the military junta in Niger Republic following the expiration of the deadline of the ultimatum and standing on the pre-existing consensus position of financial sanctions meted out to the military junta in Niger Republic by the bloc of ECOWAS Heads of State, Daily Post reported.

According to Ngelale, the decision was made by the president of Nigeria, who also serves as the organization's chair, and was supported by a consensus resolution adopted by the heads of state and government of all ECOWAS members with regard to the financial sanctions being imposed by ECOWAS Member States against the military junta in the Niger Republic.

He said, “This is the context, the nuance and the detail that is required in our reports, lest our people be misinformed; and we begin to be framed internationally as being in a situation where it’s Nigeria versus its neighbour, Niger, because that’s the narrative that some certain international perspectives would like to advance for their own interest.”

Ngelale added that Tinubu has recently expanded consultations domestically and internationally, including with state governors in Nigeria who oversee states bordering Niger Republic, on the various ramifications and outcomes of the situation there. This is especially true after the ECOWAS ultimatum's expiration.

In addition, he declared that Nigeria will convene an extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS leaders on Thursday to decide what to do now that the deadline set for the military in the Niger Republic has passed last Sunday.

