Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a group pressing for the secession of the Igbo ethnic group’s homeland, which covers part of southeastern Nigeria

Authorities in Nigeria view IPOB as a “terrorist” group and banned it in 2017, but the organisation insists it wants to achieve independence through non-violent means

Now-detained Nnamdi Kanu established a paramilitary wing in December 2020, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), which has been accused of human rights violations, abductions, and deadly attacks on public facilities and security agents

Enugu, Enugu state - Troops of 82 Division Nigerian Army (NA) under the auspices of Operation UDO KA II have successfully conducted a raid on the hideouts of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The raid, at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North local government area (LGA) of Enugu state, was carried out on Thursday, August 10, in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies.

IPOB insurgents subdued

In the encounter with the insurgents, troops subdued their fighters with superior firepower, neutralising two of them and recovering three semi-automatic pump action rifles and a locally fabricated single-barrel gun.

This development was made known on Friday, August 11, by Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations.

The statement partly reads:

"Similarly, troops in conjunction with DSS same day (Thursday, August 10), arrested a notorious ESN Commander, Mr Ezege in a separate sting operation at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

"The arrested ESN Commander recently threatened to unleash mayhem in Enugu state via his viral video and audio message circulated on some social media platforms.

"He is currently in custody for further investigations."

Southeast govs meet over IPOB

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the five southeast governors converged at the Enugu state government house for an emergency meeting amid threats of insecurity posed by IPOB and other notorious anti-government and anti-Nigeria factions.

The Thursday, August 10 meeting had the attendance of the host Governor Peter Mbah (Enugu State), Governor Hope Uzodimma (Imo State), Governor Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi State), Governor Alex Otti (Abia State), and Governor Soludo (Anambra State).

The meeting would be the first of its kind since the inauguration of new governors on Monday, May 29.

