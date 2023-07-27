The motion seeking the release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu from DSS custody has been rejected by the Nigerian Senate

The motion seeking the release of Kanu was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West) on Wednesday, July 26

The Senate rejected the request seeking Kanu's release from DSS custody based on the fact that the matter is still in court

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has rejected the motion seeking the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Red Chamber made the decision on Wednesday, July 26, following the motion which was moved by Senator Osita Izunaso (Imo West), The Punch reported.

Senate rejects motion seeking release of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, says matter still in court. Photo Credits: Nigerian Senate/Mama_Onyeobodo

Source: Facebook

Izunaso and other lawmakers from the South-East, who co-sponsored the motion sought to address the constant sit-at-home order enforced by unknown gunmen in the region.

TheCable reported that in the motion titled “Condemning the disruptive nature of sit-at-home Demonstrations in south-east Nigeria,” the lawmaker said innocent lives had been lost while properties worth over a trillion naira had been destroyed.

“The sit-at-home civil disobedience actions in the South-East have led to the disruption/destruction of economic activities and immeasurable financial losses for businesses, workers, and the local economy. Because, when people are forced to stay at home and businesses remain closed, productivity declines and income is reduced, affecting livelihoods and economic growth.

“The “sit-at-home” protests disrupt the education of students, leading to missed classes and delays in academic progress. And such prolonged disruptions have long-term effects on students’ learning outcomes and educational development; Disturbed that disruption of essential public services, such as healthcare, transportation, and waste disposal, continues to have a severe impact during “sit-at-home” protests which adversely affect the well-being and safety of the general population living in the South-East.”

The Senate, however, rejected the motion, stating that the matter is still in court.

The Red Chamber urged the federal government to use a political solution approach in handling Kanu’s matter.

