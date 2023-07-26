Presidential guards have reportedly detained President Mohamed Bazoum of the Niger Republic inside the palace in Niamey

The guards were said to be following an “ultimatum” by the army not to release President Bezoum after talks broke down

The Niger Presidency, however, has issued a statement that Bazoum and his family are well after the unpleasant incident

Niamey, Niger Republic - Niger President, Mohamed Bazoum has reportedly been detained by guards inside the presidential palace in Niamey, following an “ultimatum” by the army.

As reported by The Nation, sources said disgruntled members of the Presidential Guard sealed off access to the president’s residence and offices.

Niger President Bazoum ‘Detained by Guards’. Photo Credit: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The sources said guards “refused to release the president,” after talks broke down

“The army has given them an ultimatum,” the source said.

Bazoum was democratically elected in 2021 in the nation's first democratic transition of power.

Reacting, Niger’s presidency said some presidential guards had started an “anti-republican” movement “in vain”, Aljazeera reported.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 26, the Presidency disclosed that the army and national guard were ready to attack those involved in the “mood swing” if the movement did not end.

The statement further revealed that President Bazoum and his family were well.

Security sources said the Presidential Palace and ministries next to it were all blocked off by military vehicles on Wednesday morning, July 26.

It was gathered that there was, however, calm elsewhere in the capital, Niamey.

President Tinubu condemns the reported detention of Niger President Bezoum

President Bola Tinubu, the new chair of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), described the unfortunate events as “unpleasant developments”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Nigerian leader said he was already in “close consultation” with other leaders in the region about the situation.

“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa … we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.”

