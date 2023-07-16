President Bola Ahmed has been told what to do to relieve the tension in the Southeastern region of the country

Ohanaeze Ndigbo said the release of IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will stop the unrest in the Southeast

The Igbo group also added that Kanu's release will shut Simon Ekpa up as he will have no excuse to cause mayhem in the region again

The apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu how to shut Finland-based, Simon Ekpa activities in the South-East.

Ohanaeze spokesperson, Alex Ogbonnia said the way to shut Ekpa up is for President Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the custody of the Department of State Security Services(DSS) in Abuja, PM News reported.

IPOB: Ohanaeze tells President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu to shut Simon Ekpa up in South-East. Photo Credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Maduka Chinemelum Ogwueleka

Source: Facebook

Ogbonnia claimed Kanu’s release will relieve the tension in the South-East.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“If he (Kanu) is released, at least the likes of Simon Ekpa would not have anything else to say again. No person can use Nnamdi Kanu as an excuse to cause mayhem in the country.”

Nnamdi Kanu’s arrest contributed to South East unrest

He added that the arrest of the IPOB and the region’s social inequality are what led to the agitation in the Southeast.

He noted that if Kanu is released Ekpa will have no excuse to cause mayhem in the region anymore.

“We have been consistent on the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We believe that the problem of what happened to Nnamdi Kanu has contributed to the agitation. What is happening in the South East now is the manifestation of the social injustices meted on the South East.

“Nnamdi Kanu issue will require a diplomatic political solution and not matter of charging him to court, leaving him in prison or being incarcerated; rather such will lead to more clamouring and affects the situation."

IPOB: Peter Obi breaks silence on sit-at-home, reveals what Southeast governors must do to stop violence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has reacted to the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB)'s denial of instituting and enforcing the sit-at-home directives in the southeastern region of Nigeria.

In a thread of tweets made on Thursday, July 13, Obi said the sit-at-home directive is an illegal and criminal offence.

Keyamo reveals reason Igbo elites are finding It difficult to speak out against killings in southeast

Former minister of state for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has revealed why Igbo elites are afraid to condemn the killing and dehumanising of their people in the southeast.

Keyamo said the Igbo elites find it difficult to speak out against the killing because they fear unknown gunmen would attack their properties and family back home.

Supreme Court makes crucial decision in FG’s appeal against IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu

Legit. ng also reported that Nnamdi Kanu, the embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has been handed an unfavourable ruling by the Supreme Court.

Nigeria's apex court has granted the Federal Government permission to file more grounds for appeal against the agitator.

Source: Legit.ng