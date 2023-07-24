Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa is reportedly hospitalised after he escaped an arrest with severe injuries

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has declared a $500,000 bounty to anyone who can provide useful information for his arrest

The Igbo group alleged that Ekpa is also undergoing urgent plastic surgery to change his look in the last 24 hours

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has announced the sum of $500,000 (N398m) as a bounty to anyone who can provide useful information leading to Finland-based Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa’s capture and subsequent arrest.

The Secretary General of the group, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in a statement issued on Sunday, July 23, said Ekpa is severally injured after he invaded arrest in Espoo city of Finland on 21st July 2023, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Ohanaeze says "Ekpa is undergoing urgent plastic surgery" after he escaped arrest.

Source: Facebook

He alleged that Ekpa is undergoing urgent plastic surgery in the last 48 hours.

Isiguzoro added that Ekpa is receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Havana, Cuba and undergoing urgent plastic surgery in the last 48 hours.

“Recent developments indicate that Ekpa was tracked down in Espoo city of Finland on 21st July 2023 but managed to evade capture with unbearable and severe injuries. He is presently believed to be receiving medical treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Havana, Cuba.

“It has come to our attention that Ekpa is undergoing urgent plastic surgery in the last 48 hours, which further emphasizes the need for his swift apprehension. Nevertheless, Ekpa’s allies have been releasing old recorded videos in order to continue to hoodwink his followers, conceal his recent ordeals and near capture, but Igbo mercenaries in the diaspora are closing in on him.”

