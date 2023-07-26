The Nasarawa state has lost a first-class traditional ruler, Alhaji Aliyu Daudu, to the cold hand of death in the late hour of Monday

Toto, Nasarawa - Alhaji Aliyu Daudu, the first-class traditional ruler of Gadabuke in the Gadabuke Development Area in the Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, died at 96.

Abdullahi Zakari, a family member of the traditional ruler, confirmed the demise to journalists through a telephone call on Tuesday, July 25, Daily Trust reported.

Zakari added that the monarch died at the federal medical centre (FMC), Keffi, in the late hour of Monday, July 24, after a protracted illness.

Alhaji Aliyu Abdullahi Tashas, chairman of the Toto LGA, expressed sadness and shock over the demise of the 96 years old traditional ruler, adding that he would be remembered for his commitment and fatherly role in the growth of the Gada Nation and the Toto LG as a whole.

Nasarawa is one of the northern states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the watch of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

What you should know about Nasarawa State

It is one of the north-central states with different ethnic groups, including Koro, Yeskwa, the Kofyar, Eggon, Gwandara, Mada, Ninzo, Nungu, Alago, Goemai, Megili, and Gade,. At the same time, the Hausa and Fulani are found across the state.

The state is also blessed with religious diversity with about 61% of the population as Muslim while the 39% are Christians.

Daudu was the traditional ruler of the Gade kingdom in the state.

