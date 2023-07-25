The anxiety surrounding the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reached a fever pitch

There are speculations that three big names in the Nigerian political scene whose names were included initially have been removed

These names are the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and former governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu

FCT, Abuja - A new twist has emerged in the unreleased ministerial list of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the scrabble for who makes the list continues.

In the latest update about the list, it was gathered that three big names have allegedly been removed from the list.

Nyesom Wike, Abdullahi Ganduje, and Atiku Bagudu have been removed from Tinubu's ministerial list. Photo Credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

These names are the former governor of Rivers State and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Nyesom Wike, former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and former governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

This was confirmed in a short tweet by Sa’adah Maccido, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Maccido’s tweet, as sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 25, reads:

"Bagudu,Wike, Ganduje are all out of Ministerial list."

Ministerial List: Tinubu Removes Wike, Ganduje's Names Over DSS Report? Ally Reacts

Meanwhile, the supporters of ex-governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano and Nyesom Wike of Rivers have been urged to disregard the report that the two former governors have been removed from the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu.

President Tinubu was alleged to have removed the names of the two former governors because of the report from the DSS scrutiny.

However, in an interview, the coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tunubu Vanguard urged the public to disregard the report as it was fake news.

Ministerial List: Who Becomes Tinubu’s Minister of Petroleum?

Similarly, Nigerians are anxious for the release of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's ministerial list, which is expected to be released later on Thursday, July 20.

It was gathered that President Tinubu had already sent his ministerial list to the national assembly for confirmation.

Meanwhile, the position of the petroleum minister has become a trending topic and has been regarded as the most sensitive office.

Source: Legit.ng