Many youths are currently protesting in front of the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The leaders of the protesters disclosed that they have come to Abuja over the crisis at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

They are calling on President Bola Tinubu and Usman Baba, the Inspector-General of Police to immediately look into the situation in the state so that it would not get out of hand.

The police did not immediately respond to the development going on at the Force Headquarters.

Some of the inscriptions on the protesters' placards accused Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa of making moves to set the State on fire with his alleged imposition of the speaker.

They urged the IGP Baba to call the state police commissioner, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, to order.

Some of what was written on the inscriptions are: “We want peace in Nasarawa State”; “Nasarawa Assembly must be freed from bondage”; “Assembly elections outside assembly complex is illegal”.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Later in the day, the Assistant Commission of Police, Kingsley Emeka, addressed and calm the protesters.

Emeka said the message of Nasarawa residents would be properly delivered to the IGP, urging them to avoid trouble.

Recall that crisis engulfed the state's House of Assembly when 2 speakers emerged. The 2 speakers are Balarabe Abdullahi and Daniel Ogazi.

Source: Legit.ng