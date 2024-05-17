A movie producer Abayomi Adesoji is an introvert and does like to be seen, and this has affected his shopping pattern

He spoke to Legit.ng about his his most recent work Aburo which features Charles Inojie, Wunmi Toriola, and Toni Tones, among others

The moviemaker also shared the importance of fashion in filmmaking and revealed his favourite actress

Nollywood filmmaker Abayomi Adesoji has put much into his craft and has results for his efforts so far.

Abayomi Adesoji loves to buy his lovely outfits online. Image credit: @modalap_media

The latest film he produced alongside others was Aburo, which featured some notable Nollywood names including Peju Ogunmola, Charles Inojie, Wunmi Toriola, and Toni Tones, among others.

In a chat with Legit.ng, he shared what it took him and others to produce the movie, and the importance of fashion in his job, among other issues.

Shooting Aburo took time - Abayomi reveals

The movie practitioner noted that shooting the star-studded film took some time and money

''A lot went into the production of Aburo, both in terms of funds and time. You can imagine the stress of shooting in Bariga, Lagos."

Speaking about his favourite actress on set, he said:

"My favorite remains Wummi Toriola on Aburo."

Abayomi speaks on fashion and filmmaking

He further shared his take on the importance of fashion in filmmaking. In his words:

"I believe fashion has an important role to play in filmmaking because fashion is an art that helps to interpret the story and gives colour to the movie."

Also, Abayomi opened up on whether he prefers to shop online or physically. He said:

"I prefer to shop online because it saves me the stress of going to stores. I’m an introvert and I prefer being unknown."

