Apart from being a notable politician, Dr Betta Edu is known to be a compassionate medical health personnel

As a public servant in Cross River state, her numerous interventions in the health sector brought fame to her doorstep

A child and her teenage mother Dr Edu rescued seven years ago are now living testimonies of how lives can change for the better

FCT, Abuja - All Progressive Congress (APC), National Women Leader, Dr Betta Edu has revealed how God used her to save the life of a dying child, suffering from malnutrition, alongside her teenage mother seven years ago.

The former commissioner for health in Cross River state, revealed this in a birthday message, titled:

"Christiana Destined for greatness; A transformational story with Dr Betta Edu transforming Lives"

Dr Betta Edu, the teenage mother and the dying child seven years ago.

Source: Facebook

The message meant to celebrate the child, simply called Christiana on her birthday, revealed the pathetic story of how the child alongside her teenage mother was rescued by Edu and her team.

The message read: “It Still feels like yesterday. I clearly remember that day when we went out there for public health field work at a remote community. I sighted something I thought was a dead small dog lying on a dirty veranda.

''I told the State Nutrition Officer (SNO) who was with me on a community sweep, seeking for malnourished children, that we will not go into that compound because I don't want any rabies infected dog to bite me since one was dead already another could be by the side.

"God had you in mind Christy, it was your day for rescue! "My SNO said no madam, I think it’s a dying severely malnourished child” we were two compounds away! The minute I heard dying child, my blood ran cold and I walked over to you.

''At first I wondered how a woman will let her child die in her very face, until I met the mother who was only a teenager and was equally struggling to stay alive, “a child who was molested and had another child she couldn’t cater for” I knew immediately that this was the real reason God brought me there, to save Christy and her teenage mother, Esther. The rest is history.

''Today they have a good accomodation, the mother and child are back in school and are very healthy".

Christy has gone through positive transformation since Dr Edu's intervention seven years ago.

Source: Facebook

As the time of rescuing the child, Dr Edu was the Director General of DG Primary Health Care Development Agency.

She further revealed that both mother and child had been through several hospital admissions in the build back process but things had change for better.

"Now, my christy is so strong and healthy. The malnourished girl, who survived severe pains as a child, is gradually gaining her footing in society, She is now grown and has turned into a beautiful young girl. But asides the beauty, she’s also got brains and very smart. She hardly smiles...May be life didn't smile at her at birth.

''Presently, she is in primary school. According to the teenage mother who is also enrolled in a secondary school, she dreams of little Christy and her becoming a medical doctor so the can help other kids who are currently going through what she went through", she added.

