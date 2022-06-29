Over 3000 men, women and children in Zamfara state have benefited from an empowerment programme

The healthcare programme was organised by the office of the APC national women leader, Dr Betta Edu

The initiative which was also in collaboration with the state government, helped the APC to receive more members in its fold

Gusau - The All Progressives Congress (APC) national women leader, Dr Betta Edu, on Friday, June 24 flagged off a free healthcare programme that includes free surgeries for over 3000 residents of Zamfara, consisting of men, women and children.

The move is part of the activities marking the empowerment programme initiated by Dr Edu for grassroots development in Zamfara state.

Dr. Betta Edu using her expertise to provide free medical care for Zamfara residents. Photo credit: @edu_betta

In her address, Dr Edu said it is imperative to support the effort of Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara in his quest to govern the state on the path of sustainable development.

According to her, one of the core factors that engenders personal and public development is quality of life provided by the healthcare system.

She said in a statement sent to Legit.ng:

"Quality health is a priority. Governor Bello Mohammed has done very well, and we will support him to reach out to more citizens of Zamfara state, as well as internally displaced persons."

On his part, Governor Matawalle said the development of Zamfara is incomplete without the basic development of the people.

He said the people must be empowered along with basic means of life, adding that his government is building enabling environment for individuals to thrive.

Legit.ng gathered that over 1000 women from New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, and other political parties used the opportunity to decamp to the APC in solidarity with Dr Edu.

The wife of Zamfara state governor, Hajia Aisha Bello Matawalle, who was also present at the programme to support the mobilization of women in Zamfara, urged them to vote for the APC in the coming elections.

Dr Edu shares photos, events from the event on social media

The APC national women leader also shared a video from the event, saying:

''As part of my duty of adding value and making a long-lasting impact to humanity which is what I am committed to doing, I visited Zamfara and impacted the women of the state.''

Sharing photos while receiving the women who decamped from the NNPP to the APC, Dr Edu stated that:

''Over 1000 women decamped from the NNPP Kwankwasiya movement to APC in Zamfara state while various party women collapse into APC at the empowerment programme of the National Women Leader in Zamfara state.''

