A young lady is trending on the internet owing to the uncommon way she celebrated her 30th birthday

The daring celebrant organised a funeral-themed party and used a black cake as she said RIP to her 20s

Mixed reactions greeted her funeral-like party, with many Nigerians slamming the lady for the concept

To mark her 30th birthday, a young lady organised a funeral-themed party and invited guests for the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, the lady, identified as Imani Canady, shared photos and a video from the party with the caption, "We had a funeral for my 20s."

Imani held a funeral-themed birthday party. Photo Credit: @imanicanady

Source: Instagram

From the photos and clip, it was observed that she used a black cake for the party. On the cake, the words 'RIP to my 20s' was written at the center.

The celebrant wore a black outfit as well as her guests like the occasion was a funeral.

A short clip showed her posing with a material that looked like a coffin and had the letters 'RIP' boldly written in front of it.

Netizens dragged the lady for her funeral-themed party.

People react to Imani's funeral-themed party

Garcia Chinemerem Amara said:

"Many spiritual implications...

"She doesn't know what she has don to her self spiritually...

"People of this world just take things for granted."

Kamal Sirkamal said:

"May God have mercy ,sometimes is not all about saying bad things or otherwise, but isnt everything we joke with to get fame to catch cruise or make money we need to be very careful on how we take life cus everything is not about jokes or cruise may The Almighty guide us all and forgive our past mistakes present and any in the future Ameen."

Aseer Edwin said:

"Happy birthday to her, my best wishes with long life and prosperity.

"May God bless and keep you safe and sound in Jesus name, amen."

sarah_oyinadeart said:

"You wouldn’t catch me telling dark jokes or playing with something like this ,call me superstitious nah your Wahala."

iam_maxpayne said:

"Her mumu get 2 factor authentication, she probably thought RIP means goodbye smh. She kuku fit be undertaker dawta."

Esther Gold said:

"I know you don't want to live again but in Jesus name I command life upon you,you must live weather you like it not you live long in Jesus name amen."

