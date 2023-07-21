A Nigerian father has expressed his joy on social media after his wife welcomed a baby after 13 years

The young father revealed that he had been expecting a child for the past 13 years since he got married

Social media users have reacted massively to the post with many congratulating the couple on the birth of their child

A Nigerian man, Godswill Okon, has welcomed a beautiful baby girl after waiting for thirteen years.

In a series of photos shared on Facebook, the proud father held his child as he recounted his story of pain and ordeal while childless.

Nigerian dad welcomes baby girl after 13 years Photo credit: Godswill Okon/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Godswill revealed how he got mocked by friends and neighbours over his childlessness and it nearly made him frustrated.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"She just open her eye since after her birth and we looked eyeball to eyeball. e sweet oooo to be a father. We had a father and daughter conversation and at length she smiled at me. And I promised to always teach her the ways of the Lord.

"I didn't forget to tell her how priceless she meant to me. That I waited for 13 good years with shame, pain and mockery from people for not having a child, but today God decided to silence my accusers and feeds them with shame. Jesus you are so good to me.

"The journey of thirteen years today. What God can not do hasn't exist. Thirteen years of waiting, thirteen years of shame, thirteen years mockery, thirteen years of prayers and prophecies.

"Oh Lord thank you for making my heart glad in place of my shame. Godswill is now a happy father of a baby girl, my princess you are welcome. I waiting for many years to see you. It is well with you already, and as your sweet dad, am saying it's well with; you are really coming to possess your possession my baby.

"The joy of fatherhood has overwhelm my heart. Pls be happy with me my good people, and let all my enemies be fade with more shame, amen. Thank u Jesus."

Reactions as man welcomes baby after 13 years

Rebecca Inyang said:

"She is the wife of David the second king of Judah the successor of souls so you shall name her Rebecca."

Murphy Larry wrote:

"It is well, The good Lord has finally answered your prayer."

Ntoe Ekpotu stated:

"What the enemies meant for evil. God almighty has turn around for your Good! You deserve to be happy sir."

Philomena Ankor wrote:

"Amen, congratulations once again."

Okon Murphy added:

"My brother God is so great, the Lord that has given children to me will surplus u too, just prepare you are going to Born children till u get tire in Jesus name amen."

See the post below:

Man welcomes baby after 18 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man has finally given birth after waiting for 18 years. A video of the new dad and her child were shared on Instagram on January 25.

In the video, joy was written all over the man's face as he held his baby in his arms while prostrating in appreciation.

Many people were seen at the hospital pulling congratulatory surprises on him and showering him with sweets and gifts. Nigerians thronged the comment section to congratulate him as some "tapped" into his kind of blessing.

Source: Legit.ng