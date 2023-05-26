The APC national women leader, Dr Betty Edu, has predicted that Nigerians will beg President-elect Bola Tinubu to contest for a second term in office

Edu also disclosed that Tinubu would work on the “low points” of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration

She added that Tinubu's programmes for the first 60 days in office are written, and he will “hit the ground running”

Betty Edu, the national women leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has predicted what Nigerians will beg the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to do come 2027.

Edu said Nigerians would beg Tinubu to contest for a second term after four years in office because the President-elect is fully prepared to hit the ground running, The Cable reported

APC women leader says Nigerians will beg Tinubu to contest for a second term. Photo Credit: Dr Betty Edu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The APC chieftain stated this on Thursday, May 26, during an interview with Channels Television.

Tinubu will work on the low points of Buhari’s administration.

According to Edu, Tinubu will work on the low points of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She said:

“I bet on anything, Nigerians will plead with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, four years down the line, for a second term.

“The first point we must understand is that Nigeria is a work in progress. If you listen to the speech of President Muhammadu Buhari today at the state banquet hall, he stated very clearly that he has fought a good fight.

“He said he is handing over Nigeria to someone who he believes will continue from where he stops and do better.”

The President-Elect first 60 days plan

Edu disclosed that Tinubu has a well-written set of programmes for the first 60 days of his administration, which commences on Monday, May 29.

The former Cross River commissioner said:

“If you know Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, he is a deep thinker and doer. One who is very strong in terms of analysing and strategizing.

“I can boldly tell you for free that the next 60 days have clearly been spelt out by Tinubu — what he hopes to do, what he hopes to achieve, at what point and where.

“He fully understands the task ahead of him. He is fully prepared. He wants to hit the ground running.”

Nigerians reacts to claim that they will beg Tinubu for second term

A Twitter user, Cornel Ala @ecornel5, said he has no issue with Tinubu contesting for a second term, provided he performs very well.

He wrote:

"If the courts allow him to stay and he performs well, of course, we will give him a second term. All we want is the economic numbers to be better than what it is today."

Another Nigerian, Oye B @ApoesoBabatope, argued that APC should allow the election tribunal to settle the matter before it.

"This people no get shame. They should allow the court to settle the issue of the mandate first!!!"

Michael @aluta_michael, said that was the same promise made about President Buhari in 2015.

"Na so una talk am about Buhari and the 8yrs turn out to be the most challenging years for Nigerians"

While Anthony Innih @toninny, sees no reason to campaign for a second term when the President-elect is yet to commence his first tenure.

"Dem never enter for first tenure they've already stated campaigning for second term."

Danger as fresh plot to stop Tinubu's inauguration is revealed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Department of State Service (DSS) had raised fresh alarm about the plot to scuttle the inauguration of Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, on Monday, May 29.

The secret police then warned those it described as subversive elements working to stop the inauguration of Tinubu and governors-elect across the country on Monday.

Why Tinubu should not be sworn in on May 29, Datti Baba-Ahmed reveals

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the February 25 election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has revealed what the Nigerian constitution says regarding the swearing-in of the president-elect.

Four days after the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president of Nigeria, Baba-Ahmed reiterated that it would amount to anti-democracy.

Source: Legit.ng