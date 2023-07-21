Nigerians have been urged to patronise Nigeria made goods and services to help improve the country's foreign reserves

Reno Omokrihas has mentioned things Nigerians must do to help the naira appreciate in value against other currencies

He said the naira will appreciate in value and Nigeria's goods and services will also improve in quality if the citizens patronise them

Former President Goodluck Jonathan's aide, Reno Omokri, has listed twenty Nigerians need to do to help the naira appreciate in value against other world currencies.

Omokri said it is only Nigerians that will save Nigeria by patronizing local brands even when their quality is the best.

Reno Omokri urges Nigerians to patronise goods and service in the country to make naira appreciate in value. Photo Credit:@renoomokri

He stated this on Friday, July 21, via his Twitter handle @renoomokri, adding that continuous patronage of Nigeria-made products will help to improve the quality of the products.

The prominent social media influencer Nigeria's foreign reserves, trade balances, and debt to GDP ratio will automatically improve when people start to buy Nigerian-made products.

Omokri said Nigeria should start by using the Glo network instead of MTN, Airtel or Etisalat, buy and drive Innoson of Mercedes, Range Rover, or Honda.

He wrote:

"1.Instead of MTN, Airtel or Etisalat, use Glo

2.Instead of Mercedes, Range Rover, or Honda, buy Innoson

3.Fly Air Peace over Air France, KLM, or Lufthansa

4.Bank at First Bank, UBA, GTBank, and Zenith over Stanbic

5.Watch AriseTV, Channels and NTA over Multichoice DSTV

6.Buy Dangote and Ibeto cement, and avoid Chinese brands

7.Watch and buy Enyimba FC, Kano Pillars, and 3SC over Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, and Napoli

8.Buy music of Nigerian origin from streaming sites instead of downloading foreign artistes."

9.Patronise DAKOVA, Mai Atafo, Mudi Africa, and JADZ Couture (maker of my babanriga and agbada. Show her some love on +234 704 477 9973) over Armani, Gucci, Balenciaja, and Louis Vuitton

10.Drink palm wine over champagne, Hennessy, Scotch Whiskey, and Irish Cream

11.Shop with your local market woman instead of at Shoprite

12.Buy and eat only made in Nigeria rice, and let Thailand eat their rice

13.Consider cassava bread over bread made with foreign-grown wheat

14.Buy Zinox PCs, laptops, and tablets

15.Instead of Birdseye custard, Quaker oats, and Kellogg's cereals, drink akamu, pap, and ogi

16.Leave KFC, and patronise Mr Bigg's, Tantalizers, and Mama Put

17.Stop using Holland Wax, and imported George and wrapper. Use Kaduna textiles, aso oke, Akwete cloth, and other local textiles

18.Watch less Hollywood and Bollywood movies, and go for Nollywood and Kannywood

19.Holiday and honeymoon in Obudu Cattle Ranch, Yankari Games Reserve, Ikogosi Warm Springs, and attend Argungu Fishing Festival

20.Reject imported frozen fish, meat and dairy products and buy fresh produce from local producers

Source: Legit.ng