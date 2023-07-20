Celebrated Nollywood veteran Abdulsalam Sanyaolu, popularly known as Charles OluOlumo, a.k.a. Baba Agbako, hosted a star-studded party for his 100th birthday

Celebrities attended the remarkable event, with many well-known personalities from the Nigerian film industry among them

Videos from the party took over timelines as many flooded the comment section with their admirable goodwill messages for the celebrant

Veteran indigenous Nollywood star Chief Charles Olumo, a.k.a Baba Agbako, has hosted a star-studded celebration for his 100 years on earth

The event, held at the heart of Ogun State, was set ablaze with the glimmering presence of Nollywood stars, all gathered to honour the legend.

Nollywood stars storm Abeokuta to celebrate Charles Olumo Agbako's100th birthday Credit: @citypeoplmagz

Source: Instagram

In a grand display of admiration and love, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners in Nigeria (TAMPAN) made the occasion memorable.

The celebrant wowed his friends and family in attendance with some impressive dance moves.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Celebrities such as Toyosi Adesanya, Odunlade Adekola, Lere Paimo, Rose Odika, Bolaji Amusan, aka Mr. Latin, Tunde Kelani, Tunbosun Odunsi, Yemi Solade, and many others made the occasion an eventful one.

See the video below

Baba Agbako's 100th birthday bash sparks reactions

Netizens were overwhelmed with the love and admiration the veteran has garnered over the years as they joined in celebrating him.

See their comments below:

olag2_sure_mega:

"❤️❤️❤️.. Congratulations papa... Baba Agbako... This is how it should be... He deserves more .. kudos to the organizers."

bop_daddy_nla:

"Tinubu come and see ur mate ur own nah to suffocate d poor ."

ttermythorppe:

"At Hundred...... Oh God of grace.....I pray to experience this is good health."

gokeisure:

"Congratulations papa, I we also live long to see my children children in Jesus name amen."

mario_for_lifedollarz:

"Baba you're bless oo im just laughing here as if i never see it before."

motohyocy4real:

"He's so happy, and I'm happy they celebrated him and made him happy."

queen_vee65:

"This is so Awesome. May the Lord continue to uphold you sir. Llnp."

Video of 99-year-old actor Charles Olumo ‘Agbako’ fighting boxing goes viral

A viral clip shared online of veteran Nollywood Yoruba actor Charles Olumo, better known as Agbako showing off his boxing and fighting skills sparked reactions.

According to a report, Pa Agbako, who is widely believed to be 99 years old, was sighted online in a viral clip air sparing and throwing punches during a visit to a famous Nigerian socialite.

The veteran actor is allegedly the father of famous Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma.

Source: Legit.ng