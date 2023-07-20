Bayo Onanuga has urged Nigerians to exercise patience as they await palliative from President Bola Tinubu's government

He said the attack on President Tinubu's administration over fuel price increase should stop as everybody is feeling the pains

Onanuga said more money will be channeled to the states from the subsidy savings for palliatives

A spokesperson of President Bola Tinubu's campaign, Bayo Onanuga, has urged Nigerians to stop attacking the new government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the fuel subsidy removal.

Onanuga urged Nigerians to exercise patience as they await the palliatives that will come from the government.

Tinubu's campaign spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga says “we are all jointly experiencing the pain” on fuel high price. Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Writing via his Twitter handle @aonanuga1956, on Wednesday, July 19, he said the entire nation is collectively facing the impact of the recent fuel price increase from N540 to N617 per litre.

"In this season of high fuel price, I want to plead with our people to exercise some patience. We are all jointly experiencing the pain. All those intemperate attacks against the new government of President Bola Tinubu should stop. Let’s await the palliatives as his government has promised. Let’s await the palliatives that will flow from each state as more money is channeled to them from the subsidy savings.

"We cannot go back to the hyper fraudulent subsidy regime where we were spending more money on petrol than on roads, education and health. My people, patience, patience please. I beg you all."

"No country has ever made progress without the people going through some pains. Our country under Tinubu’s watch shall certainly excel."

Source: Legit.ng