Welcome to the world of Crafts Methods, a top notch FMCG Company in Nigeria. Craft Methods has just unveiled its latest creation; a premium alcoholic bitters drink called D’General Bitters. It’s a fine blend of water, honey, citrus, alcohol and natural herbal extracts crafted with precision by experts in our world class factory. D'General is an exquisite alcoholic bitter drink for discerning people that crave for a healthy lifestyle.

The grand launch of D’General Bitters took place on Saturday, July 8, at The Wings, Lagos and had in attendance Nollywood stars and music stars. They include Denrele Edun, Frank Edoho, D’Banj, Seyi Vibes, James Brown, Maria (Ex-BBNaija housemate), IK Ogbonna, Cubana chief priest, Kate Henshaw, FunnyBone, Yaw, Peruzzi, Do2tun and much more.

The brand also signed the likes of Sola Sobowale, Chidi Mokeme, Davido, Asake, Nasboi, Flavour, Destiny Etiko, Brain jotter, Macaroni, Sabinus, Zubby Michael, Kcee, Zlatan, Seun Kuti, others as brand ambassadors.

D'General Bitters is made from the highest quality ingredients, ensuring that each bottle delivers an unrivaled burst of flavor and taste experience. The citrus extracts are derived from the finest, sun-ripened fruits, capturing their essence and vibrant taste. Complementing these tangy notes are honey and carefully selected herbal extracts, which add a delightful and friendly layer of bitterness that makes it smooth and exciting to drink.

What sets D'General Bitters apart from other competing bitters in the market is not only its remarkable superior taste and abundant natural endowment but also the dedication to maintaining the utmost hygiene standards throughout the production process with regular quality check at different stages of production. Every step, from ingredient selection to extraction, blending, and bottling, takes place in the Craft Method’s state-of-the-art facility that adheres to the strictest quality control measures.

The team at D'General Bitters believes that the true essence of nature's finest ingredients can only be captured in a clean and controlled environment. With this commitment to excellence, customers can trust that each bottle of D'General Bitters is a testament to the company's unwavering pursuit of perfection.

"D'General Bitters represents a new standard in the world of bitters. We have poured our passion for quality, natural ingredients, and precision craftsmanship into every bottle. Our aim is to elevate the drinking experience for both professionals and consumers, providing them with a product that embodies the essence of nature and healthy living."

Apart from enjoying D'General Bitters straight, its versatility extends to cocktails and beyond. Its unique flavor profile can elevate a wide range of culinary creations, including desserts, marinades, and sauces, allowing chefs and home cooks to explore new dimensions of taste.

D'General Bitters is now available for your maximum enjoyment with friends. Follow us on our social media pages for more information.

Actress and D'General Bitters brand ambassador, Destiny Etiko

Poco Lee and Zlatan

Sabinus, Soso Soberekan and D'Banj

Soso and Seyi Vibes

Twitter: DGeneralBitters

Instagram: DGeneralBitters

Be D'General, take charge and enjoy the gift of nature.

