President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been lauded for his prolific performance in his first week in office

In a tweet, the former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, praised Tinubu for a job well done

He stated that President Tinubu's administration had improved some major aspects of the country

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan's aide Reno Omokri has given his scorecard of the first week of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the helm of affairs.

Reno, a staunch supporter of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said President Tinubu's performance in his first week in office was laudable.

Reno Omokori still maintained that his loyal still belongs to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Reno Omokri

In a tweet he made on Tuesday, June 6, Omokri said:

"Waziri Atiku Abubakar is my preferred choice. He would have been better than Tinubu. And May the Presidential Election Petition Court give him victory."

While reeling out President Tinubu's achievement in his first week in office, Omkri said the exchange rate is beginning to improve better than it was.

He also hailed President Tinubu's strategic meetings with relevant institutions and the successful resolution with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) that helped in averting a nationwide strike.

He tweeted:

"However, I do note that fuel subsidy is gone. A single Naira exchange rate is emerging. The NLC has been persuaded to see reason. And President Tinubu is meeting with heads of strategic agencies and institutions, giving them executive direction.

"The military is harmoniously subordinate to his regime. Nigeria has just posted a trade surplus. The stock market has received a boost and rallied. And there is relative peace in the country.

"Yes, he has known cartel links. Nevertheless, President Bola Tinubu has performed very well in his first week in office."

