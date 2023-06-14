A top opposition figure, Reno Omokri has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, especially concerning the students' loan scheme he just signed into law

Omokri however predicted that President Tinubu will soon make mistakes and be heavily criticised by many Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter however warned critics of the government against being a spoiler

FCT, Abuja - A former aide to ex-president, Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, on Tuesday, June 13, said President Bola Tinubu will soon make a mistake which will draw strong criticisms from Nigerians.

Omokri however said if President Tinubu takes any pragmatic decision, he should be acknowledged -- and not condemned.

Reno Omokri praised President Bola Tinubu, but says Nigerians will soon vilify him. Photo credits: Reno Omokri, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Omokri wrote on his verified Twitter handle:

"The Student Loan scheme signed by President Tinubu is a good idea.

"We should not criticise it blindly because we are in the opposition. What alternative do those criticising have? If they do not have a better option, they should not undermine a good thing.

"President Tinubu is human. He will soon make a mistake, and we will descend on him mercilessly. But when he does good, we should not act as spoilers."

Netizens react to Omokri's post on Tinubu

Some social media users have reacted to Omokri's acknowledgment of President Tinubu's efforts.

See some below:

@IBA_JAMAL231 wrote on Twitter:

"Reno thanks always for the little lesson but president Tinubu can’t make a mistake he is the master of the game."

Kazeem Babalola said:

"God bless you for always acknowledge the good things sir. Respect Egbon."

@AyenogunKayode commented:

"Truth is bitter but it must be told for Nigeria to progress. Many thanks sir."

