The newly appointed service chiefs of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be up for another screening at the national assembly following last week's screening at the Senate.

As reported by Channels TV online, the service chiefs would be standing before lawmakers at the House of Representatives for another round of screening on Monday, July 17.

It has been confirmed that the screening exercise at the green chambers will be done behind closed doors.

The service chiefs appointed by President Bola Tinubu are Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa (Chief of Defence Staff), Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja (Chief of Army Staff), Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (Chief of Naval Staff), and AVM Hassan Abubakar (Chief of Air Staff).

Senate screens Tinubu's service chiefs

During last week's closed-door session at the upper chambers, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said the service chiefs answered questions on defence-related matters and topical issues.

In a letter read on Monday, July 10, on the floor of the Senate, the President had requested that the red chamber confirm the service chiefs.

Upon resumption of plenary on Thursday, July 13, the Senate started screening the service chiefs, with each mounting the podium to speak on how they would tackle insecurity in the country if confirmed.

