A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has described the decision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to give N8,000 to 12 million families for six months as “Almajirinization of the country.”

President Tinubu had on Thursday, July 14, announced that 12 million families will get N8,000 for six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

Reacting, Sani via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, urged Nigerians to pray before collecting the N8,000 offer, according to him, people who collected 10,000 during Muhammadu Buhari’s administration ended up in serious poverty.

“People who collected Buhari’s ‘jazzed’ 10k ended up in deeper poverty. Pray before you collect the next 8k.”

He also tweeted:

“8k is Almajirinization of the country.”

