A former senator who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, Shehu Sani, has revealed what the National Assembly must do before approving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s N500 billion palliatives requests.

Sani urged the National Assembly to demand for the breakdown of the figures, the person who will be in charge of the palliatives, and the government agency that will handle the fund amongst others.

Shehu Sani says National Assembly should demand for breakdown of the money before approving President Tinubu's N500b for palliatives.

Source: Facebook

He stated this on Thursday, July 13, via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani.

According to Sani, this is to prevent a reoccurrence of what happened with the Humanitarian Ministry in the past.

“Before the approval of the N500Billion Presidential request for the palliatives, the National Assembly need to demand for the item by item Breakdown of the figures; who is going to be in charge of the money; which agency of Government will handle the funds and how it’s going to be disbursed. This is for transparency and avoiding the past humanitarian ministry fiasco.”

