President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said about 12 million households will get N8,000 over six months

The ‘palliative’ is meant to ameliorate the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of fuel subsidy removal

Critics of the ruling government had rubbished the plan, but supporters of the president launched a counteroffensive by digging out Peter Obi's old video

Onitsha, Anambra state - A video showing Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), in his Onitsha home, speaking about a financial aid he once provided to some market women is trending.

The abridged video emerged online amid President Bola Tinubu’s N8,000 relief plan for 12 million poor households in Nigeria.

Checks by Legit.ng on the video showed that it was first published on January 16, 2022, when Obi was still in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former Anambra governor said in the video:

“In the market square in the village, I called 10 women; I addressed them. After addressing them, I said I am going to give you people N10,000.

“The excitement — nobody could believe it. They told me the total worth of the stock they are selling is about six, seven thousand.

“So that 10 I have done, I have doubled the goods.”

Netizens react

After the video was re-publicised by apparent supporters of the Tinubu administration, several social media users expressed their thoughts. Some satirical, others defensive.

Legit.ng captures some below:

@DipoPopson said on Twitter:

“Let the poor breathe.”

@B0lutife commented:

“Peter Obi has created enough content that will be used to nail him and his mob now and forever more. Once again, the problem they have is Tinubu doing it and not Peter.”

Bayo Adetunji said:

“Let’s now wait to see his condemnation of the 8K monthly FG assistance to those people.”

@chimambubaegbu wrote:

“He flew economy flight while his friend wanted them to fly business class. The difference in price for that single trip from Abuja was what he gave the women."

@okonkwo_gibson queried:

“What year was that ? What was the price of bread then ? What was the price of pure water then ? What was the price of eggs then? What was the price of kerosine then or cooking gas ? What was the price of transportation then?”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said 12 million families will get N8,000 over a period of six months to lessen the hardships faced by Nigerians as a result of subsidy removal.

In a letter to the house of representatives read by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas during plenary on Thursday, July 13, Tinubu said it was support to enable poor and vulnerable Nigerians to cope with the cost of meeting basic needs.

Source: Legit.ng