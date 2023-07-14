Oluremi, wife of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given financial support to flood victims at the Trademore Estate, Abuja

The First Lady gave each affected household N250,000.00 through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI)

She said couldn't turn a blind eye to the present circumstances of the Trade More Estate which is in her domain.

FCT, Abuja - First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has reached out through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) to victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap at TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja.

According to a press release issued by SA on Media to the First Lady, Busola Kukoyi via her Twitter handle @KukoyiBusola, said each affected household was given N250,000.00.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu gives N250,000 each to Trademore Estate flood victims in Abuja. @KukoyiBusola

Source: Twitter

Mrs Tinubu, who was represented by the wife of the Vice President of the Federation, HE Hajia Nana Shettima expressed her sympathy at the unfortunate incident

The First Lady said she cannot turn the other eye under the present circumstances of the Trade More Estate which is in her domain.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She added that she said she hoped the outreach and intervention of the Renewed Hope Initiative will go a long way in reducing their pains at this time.

The former federal lawmaker disclosed that the Initiative is still in the process of registration by the CAC.

“The beneficiaries were given Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira ( N250,000.00) per affected household. A total of 57 households benefited from this outreach by the Renewed Hope Initiative.”

Flood Traps Abuja Residents in Their Houses After Hours of Heavy Rainfall, Video Emerges

Residents of the Trade Moore in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been trapped in their houses after hours of endless heavy rainfall.

The ceaseless rainfall resulted in a serious flood preventing residents from using the bridge.

Flood overtakes Lagos communities, sacks residents, submerges houses

Legit.ng also reported that an heavy downpour has led to flood overtaking communities and sacking residents in Lagos.

The flood also submerged houses, cars, and other valuables.

FCT flood: Govt declares Popular Abuja estate disaster zone

Popular Abuja estate, Trademore, situated in Lugbe, has been declared a disaster zone by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This decision was on the heels of the deadly flood during the week, which submerged at least 116 houses in the area.

Source: Legit.ng