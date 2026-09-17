Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico Reno Omokri paid tribute to late Nollywood veteran Olu Jacobs on social media

A troll responded to Reno's tribute by suggesting he would be the next to die, prompting a sharp reaction

Reno fired back at the troll with a message that left many talking online

Nigeria's Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has fired back at a social media troll who used his tribute to late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs as an opportunity to wish him death.

Following the passing of veteran actor Olu Jacobs, Reno took to his social media pages to honour the beloved star.

Reno Omokri trades words with troll over late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Instagram

But what should have been a moment of collective mourning quickly took a different turn when a troll identified as Onuegbu left a provocative comment under the post.

"If you know Reno is next hit the like button," the troll wrote.

Reno Omokri's Response to the Troll

Rather than ignore the comment or respond with anger, Reno chose a different approach entirely.

He addressed the troll directly and by name, thanking him for the remark while reflecting on the universal reality of death.

In his response, Reno wrote:

"Dear Onuegbu, Thank you for your feedback. Whether next week, next month, next year, or next decade, one thing is certain, death is an inevitability that I and everyone alive will face, for every soul must taste death.

"I came from God with nothing, and I shall return to God with nothing. Whether I love or die, may Almighty God be praised! Again, I thank you for your feedback, Onuegbu, and may God bless you."

Reno Omokri trades words with troll over late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs. Credit: @renoomokri

Source: Facebook

Reno Omokri Pays Tribute to Olu Jacobs

The exchange came in the wake of the death of Olu Jacobs, one of Nigeria's most celebrated screen legends whose passing has drawn tributes from across the entertainment industry and beyond.

Reno was among the public figures who stepped forward to honour the actor's memory before the troll's comment derailed the conversation.

Reno's measured response stood out for its tone, choosing grace over confrontation while still making his point firmly.

See the Instagram post made by Reno Omokri:

Joke Silva's old interview about husband resurfaces

Legit.ng reported that an old interview in which veteran actress Joke Silva spoke about her late husband, legendary actor Olu Jacobs, resurfaced following his passing.

In the emotional interview, Silva revealed that Jacobs had been battling Lewy body dementia, a degenerative brain disease, for several years. Her disclosure offered a glimpse into the health challenges the veteran actor faced during the later years of his life.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, attracted emotional reactions from fans and admirers of the veteran couple.

Source: Legit.ng