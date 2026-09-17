Australia's free eVisitor visa allows eligible foreigners to visit the country multiple times within 12 months without paying any application fee

The visa permits holders to stay up to 3 months on each entry and covers tourism, family visits, and certain business activities

There are clear limits on what eVisitor visa holders can and cannot do while in Australia, including strict rules around work and extended stays

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the full range of benefits and conditions attached to its free eVisitor visa, a travel permit that grants eligible foreigners repeated access to the country over a 12-month window.

The eVisitor visa, listed under subclass 651, carries no application fee and is available to nationals from eligible countries. Once granted, holders can travel to Australia as many times as they wish within the 12-month validity period, staying for up to three months on each visit.

Australia mentions 4 benefits eligible foreigners enjoy with free eVisitor visa. Photo: Getty

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Key benefits of Australia's free eVisitor visa

The visa covers a wide range of travel purposes:

1. Holders may visit for leisure or cruise travel

2. Applicants can also visit to see family and friends.

3. Business visitors are also catered for, with the visa permitting activities such as attending conferences, trade fairs, or seminars, investigating or signing business contracts, and making official government visits.

4. Short-term study or training of up to three months in total is also permitted, though Australia's immigration authority notes that applicants whose primary purpose is education should consider a dedicated student visa instead.

Applicants intending to train in childcare settings or study fields such as medicine, dentistry, nursing, or paramedicine are specifically directed towards the Visitor (subclass 600) visa and must complete relevant health checks before applying.

What Australia eVisitor visa does not allow

Despite the flexibility it offers, the eVisitor visa comes with firm restrictions. It is not a work visa. Holders cannot perform paid work for any Australian employer, provide services to a business or organisation, or sell goods to the public. Australia's immigration authority warns that the visa may be cancelled if a holder works or intends to work while in the country, and removal from Australia or refusal of entry remains a possibility for those who breach this condition.

Volunteer work may be possible under certain schemes, but standard employment is strictly off the table.

Extending a stay beyond three months is not possible on the eVisitor visa itself. Holders who wish to remain in Australia for longer must apply for a separate visa suited to their circumstances. Similarly, the visa cannot be extended once granted; a new application for a different visa category would be required.

Australia's immigration authority also notes that travellers who make frequent or lengthy visits may be questioned about their travel purpose upon re-entry. Anyone found not to be a genuine visitor risks having their eVisitor visa cancelled.

Holders can check their specific visa conditions and permitted stay dates through VEVO, Australia's online visa entitlement verification system.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng