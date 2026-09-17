DStv and GOtv are set to introduce refreshed packages in Nigeria, offering customers more viewing options and flexibility

From September 17, 2026, three M-Net Movies channels — M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends — will replace the previous four movie channels

SuperSport Kick-Off and France 24 will also join the DStv line-up, adding football and international news content

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

DStv and GOtv subscribers in Nigeria are set to receive refreshed package offerings aimed at providing greater flexibility in how they access and select entertainment content.

MultiChoice, the operator of the two pay-TV platforms, said the upcoming changes would introduce more options for customers to tailor their viewing experience based on their preferences and interests.

DStv, GOtv Subscribers to See Big Changes From September 17 as New Channels Arrive

Source: UGC

MultiChoice to unveil refreshed packages

According to a statement released by the company, the revamped packages will feature changes across both DStv and GOtv, with products and channels structured around different viewing preferences.

MultiChoice said further details of the new packages, including the available options and other features, would be announced in the coming weeks.

The company described the changes as part of the next phase of its entertainment offering in Africa, with a focus on expanding customer choice and simplifying access to content.

Three M-Net Movies channels launched

Meanwhile, DStv and GOtv subscribers will begin receiving three refreshed M-Net Movies channels from Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The channels — M-Net Movies+, M-Net Stars and M-Net Legends — replace the previous four-channel movie offering as part of a restructuring designed to provide more differentiated programming.

MultiChoice said the revised movie line-up would feature a mix of newer releases, blockbuster productions, classic titles and locally produced films across various genres.

The company also said the changes were intended to reduce programme repetition and make it easier for viewers to find movies.

In addition to the movie channels, SuperSport Kick-Off and France 24 are joining the DStv line-up.

SuperSport Kick-Off will feature football programming, while France 24 will provide international news coverage, analysis and reporting on African and global current affairs.

MultiChoice said the additions and package changes form part of its efforts to expand content choices and provide what it described as a simpler entertainment experience for customers across Africa.

Legit.ng earlier compared the costs and benefits of DStv Stream and traditional satellite television for Nigerian subscribers, examining subscription prices, equipment, installation and internet expenses.

CANAL+ slashes DStv, GOtv decoder prices

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that CANAL+ reduced decoder prices for new DStv and GOtv subscribers by up to 40% as part of a broader strategy to revive Africa’s biggest pay-TV operator and attract more customers.

The move comes as MultiChoice returns to profitability following years of subscriber losses, weak consumer spending and growing competition from global streaming platforms.

CANAL+ said decoder prices have been reduced by as much as 40%, lowering the upfront cost of joining the pay-TV platforms.

Source: Legit.ng