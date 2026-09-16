The UAE Golden Residency grants a ten-year renewable stay without the need for a sponsor, and sports professionals can now qualify under specific conditions

Sporting achievement alone is not the only route, as leadership roles in international sports bodies also count towards eligibility

A third category opens the door for specialists in sports medicine who have made notable contributions to the field

The United Arab Emirates has outlined three specific conditions that sports professionals must satisfy to qualify for its prestigious Golden Residency programme, administered by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The Golden Residency grants eligible individuals a ten-year residency in the UAE, renewable automatically, with no requirement for a local sponsor. Holders and their families are permitted to live, work, study, and invest in the country under the programme's full range of benefits.

UAE lists 3 conditions for foreign athletes to qualify for Golden Residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Golden Residency: Who qualifies under sports category?

For sports professionals, the ICP has set out three distinct pathways to eligibility.

1. The first applies to individuals who have achieved an outstanding sporting accomplishment or demonstrated exceptional excellence in their chosen discipline.

2. The second pathway targets those holding leadership positions within international sports federations, committees, or recognised global sports organisations. This means an applicant does not need to be an active competitor to qualify, provided they occupy a senior role in the governance of sport at the international level.

3. The third condition is aimed at accomplished specialists in sports medicine who have made notable achievements or meaningful contributions to the field.

What the UAE Golden Residency offers

Beyond the sports category, the Golden Residency is one of the UAE government's flagship long-term residency initiatives, structured to attract skilled and high-achieving individuals across multiple sectors.

The programme is designed to offer long-term stability, allowing qualifying residents to build their lives in the country without the uncertainty that typically accompanies employer-tied visas.

The inclusion of sports professionals, from elite athletes to federation leaders and medical specialists, reflects the UAE's broader effort to position itself as a destination for globally recognised talent across fields beyond business and investment.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng