Five inmates from the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja have bagged university degrees from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The graduands were presented their certificates on Monday, July 17 and 200 others enrolled at NOUN

Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) Haliru Nababa pledged to continue the partnership with NOUNN

Kuje, Abuja - The Controller General, Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, said five inmates of the Kuje Custodial Centre, Abuja have bagged university degrees.

Nababa, who was represented by Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ibrahim Idris, during the presentation of certificates on Monday, July 16, noted that inmates graduated from the National Open University of Nigeria, The Punch reported.

5 Abuja inmates bag degrees from NOUN and 200 others enroll. Photo Credit: Naija News/Nigerian correctional service

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Sun, Nababa said he is confident that the inmates would compete favourably with their counterparts without stigmatisation.

He also disclosed that over 200 inmates have enrolled at the Kuje Centre for their tertiary education.

“Education is transformative and a powerful rehabilitative tool for development in every society. Therefore, with these certificates, they are fit to compete anywhere without being stigmatised.

“We appreciate the National Open University of Nigeria for their unwavering support to the correctional service all over the federation in ensuring that inmates are reformed through education. Over 200 inmates have enrolled in tertiary education in the Kuje centre alone.

“We encourage other inmates of the facility to take advantage of this free education and other vocational skills to equip themselves for success in larger society upon release.”

Surprise as Buhari's govt Budgets N22.4bn on meals for prison inmates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Federal Government on Thursday, May 11, disclosed that it would spend N22.4 billion on feeding inmates in Correctional centres across the country.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Shuaib Belgore made this disclosure during a two-day high conference on decongesting and corrections management in Abuja.

Ensure rights of inmates are upheld across Nigeria, Aregbesola tasks IHRC

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) to show unrelenting efforts in ensuring the advocacy, monitoring, and observation of the rights of inmates across Nigeria.

Aregbesola made the call on Friday, May 19, as he received the IHRC in Abuja on a high-level delegation visit.

Source: Legit.ng