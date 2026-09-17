Three Nigerian government agencies have provided official online tools that buyers can use to verify vehicles before purchase

The FRSC, Nigeria Customs Service and the Federal Ministry of Finance each run separate portals covering different aspects of vehicle authentication

Car buyers who skip verification risk unknowingly purchasing stolen or fraudulently registered vehicles in 2026

Nigerians looking to buy vehicles in 2026 now have access to three government-backed online tools that can help them confirm whether a car is stolen or carries false documentation before sealing any deal.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Nigeria Customs Service, and the Federal Ministry of Finance all operate separate verification portals, each designed to cross-check different aspects of a vehicle's identity and history.

Buying a stolen vehicle can leave you facing serious problems even if you paid the seller in good faith. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Andrewsd

Source: Getty Images

Used together, the tools offer buyers a more complete picture of any vehicle they intend to purchase.

How to use the 3 verification portals

Buyers can run checks across all three platforms by following these steps:

1. Visit the FRSC Number Plate Verification Tool at nvis.frsc.gov.ng and enter the vehicle's licence plate number to confirm whether the plate is genuine and matches the registered owner.

2. Use the Nigeria Customs Service Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) Verification Tool at cvms.nigeriatradehub.gov.ng/vin to check whether the vehicle was legally imported into Nigeria and whether its chassis number is consistent with customs records.

3. Cross-reference the vehicle's details on the Federal Ministry of Finance Vehicle Registration Portal (VREG) at vreg.gov.ng to verify the official registration status of the car.

Why verification matters before any purchase

Stolen vehicle fraud remains a persistent problem in Nigeria's used-car market. Fraudsters often alter number plates or forge registration documents to make stolen cars appear legitimate.

A vehicle that passes only a visual or paper inspection may still carry a compromised VIN or a plate number that does not match official records.

By checking all three portals before completing a purchase, buyers can detect inconsistencies that would otherwise go unnoticed.

A mismatch between the plate number on a vehicle and the records held by the FRSC, for instance, is a clear warning sign. Similarly, a VIN that does not appear in Nigeria Customs Service records could indicate that the car entered the country illegally.

Experts and consumer advocates have long urged second-hand vehicle buyers to treat digital verification as a non-negotiable step, on the same level as a mechanical inspection, before any money changes hands.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported how people can verify vehicle ownership before paying for it.

Before buying used car: Things to check

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on certain things to check before buying a used car in Nigeria.

A review of market trends shows that many vehicles that appear neat and well-priced at first glance may have underlying issues that only become obvious after closer examination.

Across car dealerships, roadside sellers, and informal markets, buyers often make quick decisions without thorough checks.

Source: Legit.ng