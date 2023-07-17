Nyesom Wike has been favoured to be a member of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's executive cabinet for this administration

The former Rivers State governor has been a reference point in the electoral victory of President Tinubu at the presidential polls in February

Similarly, the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has acknowledged this and urged President Tinubu to consider Wike for a ministerial post

Rivers, Port Harcourt - Some stakeholders in the Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the aegis of Amalgamation of Support Groups for Tinubu/Shettima have backed former governor Nyesom Wike for a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The stakeholders stated that Wike deserved a place in Tinubu's cabinet for his crucial and instrumental role in ensuring the victory of President Tinubu at the presidential polls in February 2023, The Nation reported,

Political pundits have tipped Wike to make the ministerial list of President Bola Tinubu. Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Source: UGC

They kicked against the consideration of another political giant in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, whom they described as a politician with no electoral value like Wike.

The group's coordinator, Victor Akpati, in a statement, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It is ... annoying to see Magnus Abe and his supporters claiming to have supported Tinubu’s emergence when the reverse is clearly the case. We feel sad when we see them posting falsehoods in old pictures and video footage with the clear intention to deceive Nigerians of their involvement.”

Ameachi abandoned APC

The group, led by a former chief of staff to the Rivers State Government, Chief Tony Okocha, remained resolute in their support for Tinubu/Shettima in Rivers State after Abe and former Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi abandoned the party in the state.

According to the Nigerian Tribune, the statement added:

“Therefore, any appointment slot for Rivers State given to Amaechi or any member of his faction of APC Rivers State, is like giving a meal meant for the children to the dogs.

“Same way, any attempt to concede any position to Senator Magnus Abe and his group (even as he is collating CVs from his SDP members) will amount to recompensing recalcitrance and disobedience on one hand, and an unholy attempt to rob Peter to pay Paul."

Ministerial List: Why Wike should be in Tinubu’s cabinet, Fayose Explains

Similarly, former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is rooting for Nyesom Wike to be included in President Bola Tinubu's ministerial list.

The former Ekiti State governor described Wike as a national asset that deserves to serve Nigeria in any capacity.

He also urged President Tinubu to compensate Wike and his G-5 cohorts for their instrumental role in his victory at the 2023 polls.

Source: Legit.ng