The Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service has published the full list of countries whose nationals qualify for a Working Holiday residence permit in the Netherlands

Among the nine eligible countries, three stand out for having no annual cap on the number of applicants allowed into the programme each year

Other eligible countries face strict annual limits ranging from 100 to 200 participants, making the quota-free status a significant advantage for nationals of those three nations

The Netherlands has confirmed that nationals of three countries face no annual limit when applying for a Working Holiday residence permit, setting them apart from all other eligible countries under the Dutch scheme.

The information comes directly from the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service (IND), which oversees residence permit applications in the Netherlands. According to the IND, only nine countries and territories are eligible for the Working Holiday permit at all.

Netherlands names 3 countries with no Working Holiday quotas. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

These nine eligible countries:

Argentina Australia Canada Hong Kong Japan New Zealand South Korea Taiwan Uruguay.

Netherland Working Holiday: Who faces annual limits

For most eligible nations, the number of permits issued each year is tightly controlled. Argentina, Uruguay, Hong Kong, and Taiwan are each limited to 100 participants annually, while Japan and South Korea are permitted a maximum of 200 young people per year. Once those quotas are filled, applicants from those countries must wait until the following year.

The countries below sit in a separate category entirely, with no such cap applied to their nationals:

Australia Canada New Zealand

This means young people from those three countries can apply throughout the year without the added pressure of a quota closing the window on their applications.

Netherlands: Who Working Holiday permit is for

The Working Holiday permit is designed for young people who wish to spend an extended period in the Netherlands, combining travel with short-term work. It is not available to nationals outside the nine listed countries, regardless of the type of passport held. The IND is explicit on this point, stating that holding a different nationality disqualifies an applicant from the programme.

The absence of a quota for Australian, Canadian, and New Zealand nationals offers those applicants considerably more flexibility in terms of timing, since they are not racing against an annual cap that could be exhausted months before the year ends.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the Netherlands announced the key requirements foreigners must meet to work in the country.

Australia Work holiday visa: 30 countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its First Work and Holiday visa, including the 30 countries whose citizens can apply. The visa allows eligible people aged 18 to 30 to work while enjoying an extended stay in Australia.

For applicants from China, India, and Vietnam, the journey begins with a random ballot before they can submit a full visa application. The list also omits all African countries, meaning citizens of Nigeria and other African nations cannot apply for this visa.

Source: Legit.ng