The Nigerian Meteorological Agency issued a severe thunderstorm alert on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, covering multiple states and the FCT

NiMet warned that strong winds, lightning, flash flooding, and reduced visibility could affect residents across 13 states

The agency issued specific safety guidance for residents, motorists, and airline operators in the affected areas

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) issued a severe thunderstorm alert on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, warning that dangerous weather conditions were already developing over parts of central and northern Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the alert, valid from 3:16 p.m. to 10:16 p.m. local time, said severe thunderstorm cells were being observed over parts of Southern Kaduna, Nasarawa, Borno, Adamawa, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, Plateau, and Bauchi at the time of the warning.

NiMet shares new forecast for Wednesday, September 16, 2026, showing how weather conditions may affect different parts of Nigeria. Photo: Getty

Source: UGC

NiMet warns of severe thunderstorms

NiMet disclosed that the weather system was expected to move westward over the following one to six hours, bringing severe thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and strong winds. The states likely to be affected include Yobe, Gombe, Bauchi, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kano, Plateau, FCT, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi, and Kwara.

The agency outlined several hazards linked to the approaching storms. Strong winds were expected to arrive ahead of the thunderstorm cells and could displace unsecured objects or damage weak structures and knock down tree branches. Lightning was identified as a risk to both people and property, while moderate rainfall could reduce visibility significantly and make driving conditions hazardous. Low-lying and flood-prone areas were placed on notice for possible localised flash flooding. NiMet also cautioned that aviation operations could be disrupted by the adverse weather.

NiMet issues safety advice amid storms

NiMet advised people in the affected states to secure loose outdoor items before the storms arrive and to stay away from open spaces and tall trees during the thunderstorm period. Motorists were urged to slow down and exercise caution because of slippery roads and reduced visibility. The agency also warned the public not to walk or drive through flooded roads or fast-moving water under any circumstances.

Residents were advised to disconnect electrical appliances where necessary as a precaution against lightning-related damage.

Airline operators were separately urged to obtain airport-specific weather reports directly from NiMet to support safe and effective flight planning during the affected period.

According to NiMet, the parts of the following states may be affected:

Kaduna Nasarawa Borno Adamawa FCT, Abuja Plateau Bauchi Yobe Gombe Jigawa Katsina Kano Niger Kogi Kwara

View NiMet’s full weather alert below via its post on X (formerly Twitter):

Read more on weather forecasts in Nigeria

Lagdo Dam release threatens 11 states

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government of Nigeria issued an alert to residents in 11 states regarding the imminent release of water from the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) conducted the flood simulation exercise in Adamawa state to strengthen preparedness and response to potential flooding.

NEMA director-general Zubaida Umar, who was represented at the simulation exercise in Adamawa by the director of search and rescue, Air Commodore B. A. Usman, said it was commendable that Nigeria no longer waits for disasters to occur before taking preventive measures.

Source: Legit.ng