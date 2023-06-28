The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has declared Trademore Estate, Lugbe, a disaster zone

The announcement was made on Tuesday, June 27, by the permanent secretary of the FCTA, Olusade Adesola

Adesola said the FCTA might consider evacuating residents from the affected areas at Trademore Estate

FCT, Abuja - Popular Abuja estate, Trademore, situated in the Lugbe, has been declared a disaster zone by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This decision was on the heels of the deadly flood that transpired during the week and submerged at least 116 houses in the area.

As reported by Daily Trust, it was gathered that the FCTA might consider ordering the evacuation of residents of the area to avoid future occurrences.

Speaking on this development, the permanent secretary of the FCTA, Olusade Adesola, revealed that conversations were held at the monthly FCT security committee meeting.

He stated that he was in awe that some of the area's affected residents had returned to their properties despite the hazardous and life-threatening flood that occurred some 48 hours earlier.

As reported by TheCable, he said:

“We were amazed that only two days after the flood, people had returned to some of the properties."

FCTA assures Trademore residents of quick solution

Adesola further revealed that works are ongoing in the background to proffer solutions to the menace that has befallen Trademore Estate, Lugbe residents.

He said:

“So, in a couple of days, we will be taking appropriate action. Having seen the extent of the flooding, we hereby declare the Trademore Estate area a disaster zone that needs immediate action to remedy further damage and loss of lives and property.”

