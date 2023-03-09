The governor of Anambra state, Charles Soludo, has claimed that he liberated eight local government areas of the state from criminals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Daily Trust reports that Soludo said his administration since assuming office last year has done well in fighting the security ravaging Anambra state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime, the governor said the secure environment enjoyed by residents of the state is stretched to the peace and tranquillity experienced during Saturday, February 25, presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said that the security provided by his administration gave the people allowed the residents to come out in their numbers to cast their votes.

His words:

“Before now, not many people would have come out to vote, because of the security situation.

“Anambra people know that Governor Soludo is working very hard, and for them to sustain such work, they need to support the party of the governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“For those thinking that Soludo did not support Obi, they have to know that the governor did not interfere in the election, like some governors did, or even try to coerce anyone."

Nnamdi Kanu: Soludo books appointment with Buhari, details emerge

Governor Chukwuma Soludo is seeking an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari to discuss Nnamdi Kanu's release.

The governor said he has booked an appointment with the president as the IPOB leader's release is crucial to maintaining peace in the Southeast.

According to Soludo, he is ready to stand as surety for Nnamdi Kanu should the Federal Government decide to release the IPOB leader unconditionally.

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu Takes Unbelievable Legal Action Against FG, Details Emerge

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has approached the Supreme Court over the stay of execution on the judgement discharging him.

This was noted in a fresh appeal filed by the IPOB leader before the apex court on Thursday, November 3.

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu also confirmed that his client has taken steps to seek redress on the order of the appellate court.

Source: Legit.ng